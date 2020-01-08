|
|
Marjorie Hoskins
Marjorie Hoskins, age 91, passed away on December 29, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Detroit Avenue. She was born on June 19, 1928, to the union of Anthony and Katie Williams in Carbondale, IL. She was formerly employed with the former Macy's Department Store, retiring in 1982 as a Distribution Coordinator.
She confessed her hope in Christ and was baptized in 1946 under the Pastorage of Rev. Elijah Benton at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. While at Mt. Zion she served on Senior Usher Board #2, Chair of the Deaconess Board, past member of the Mass Choir, adviser of the Y.P.U.B. and member of the Deacon and Deaconess Association. In her later years she joined Indiana Avenue Baptist Church where she was a member of the Mothers Board. Marjorie was also a member of the Elizabeth Sanders Chapter of the National Association of Color Women Club. Marjorie was one in the first class of the Citizens Police Academy. She loved to travel with her life-time friend (of 86 years) Janis Lambert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Isom Hoskins; 5 sisters and 1 brother.
She is survived by son, Perry Helms (Geraigiene James); daughter, Vickey (Allen) Woods; grandchildren, Joyce Ann Pattin, Perry Helms Jr., Michael Helms, Terika Taylor, Shontel Taylor, Alana Stockard, Alexendria Woods and Anastasia Woods; 19 great grandchildren, 27 great great grandchildren, 5 great-great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and many other friends.
Wake service will be Saturday 10:30 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:30 a.m. at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. John E. Roberts, pastor, Bishop Brehon Hall eulogist, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020