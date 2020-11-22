1/1
Marjorie J. Vigyo
1928 - 2020
Marjorie J. Vigyo, age 92, passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Manor at Perrysburg. She was born on February 25, 1928 in Toledo, OH to Glen and Agnes (TenEyck) DeHart. Marjorie married Julius Vigyo on May 23, 1953 at Bethany Methodist Church. She was a secretary for Bleckner Insurance. Marjorie enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and caring for her yard. Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Sue (Forrest) Guess, Shirley (Tom) Grzecki, and Stephanie (Rick) Stacy; grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh), Christopher (Nicole), Nicole (Dean), Joshua (Amanda), Angela (Jay), and Jon (Kelli); and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julius; and brothers, Richard and Jack DeHart.

The family will privately lay Marjorie to rest in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be given to Ohio Living Hospice. The family would like to thank The Manor at Perrysburg for their excellent care over the last 5 years, especially, DeAnn, Charlie, and Michelle. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
