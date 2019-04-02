Marjorie Jean (Commager) Eggenton



Marjorie Jean (Commager) Eggenton, age 94, passed away on March 31, 2019. She was born on October 19, 1924 to the late Ruth and Roger Commager.



Marjorie was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother and housewife. In retirement she and her husband, John, lived in sunny Florida for over 20 years where they were members of First Christian Church in Avon Park, FL.



Marjorie was loved by her three sons, David (Jackie), Johnny (Kathy) and Dana (Sharon); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents; husband of 71 years, John S.; 1 sister and two brothers.



The family will receive guests on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2-4:00 p.m. at Newcomer – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Memorial Service will begin at 4:00 p.m.



Memorials may be made to: Otterbein of Monclova or Hospice or Northwest Ohio.



To leave condolences for Marjorie's Family, please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019