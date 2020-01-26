Home

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marjorie Mae Locke


1933 - 2020
Marjorie Mae Locke Obituary
Marjorie Mae Locke

Marjorie Mae Locke, age 86, of Dublin, OH, passed away January 18, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born July 20, 1933, in Amsterdam, OH, to John James Mullen and Frances Mae (Carter) Mullen. Marjorie was an exceptionally skilled bridge player and made lasting friendships through her love the game.

Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Carol (Johan) Vanderzwan, Susan (Philip) Locke-Spadafore and Elizabeth Locke; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and brother, Ronald Mullen. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Locke, Sr.; son, William C. Locke Jr; granddaughter, Kylie Donnally and brother, John "Moon" Mullen, Jr.

The family will receive guests Monday, January 27, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900).

Memorial contributions may be made to PrimaryOne Health, 2781 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Columbus, OH 43219, in Marjorie's memory.

To leave a special message for Marjorie's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
