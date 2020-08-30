Marjorie Marie Harvey5/5/1933 - 8/26/2020Marjorie Marie Harvey passed away August 26, 2020 at Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, Ohio.Born to George and Virgie Jeter on May 5, 1933, Marjorie spent her adult life in Sylvania, Ohio married to Ivan G. Harvey (decd October 2006) raising their three children and later enjoying their three grandchildren. She shared her love of reading, gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting with her kids and grandkids and enjoyed traveling in the states with their family and abroad with her husband. Marjorie, known as Marge in her later years, donated her time and quality homemade crafts to various charities during her lifetime.She is survived by daughters, Tracy Barton, Andrea Dirrim (Tim); grandchildren, Alex Eding (Rachel), Allison Eding, Madelyn Dirrim; and brother, Kenneth Jeter (Deb). She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Harvey; and son, Marcus Harvey.The family asks that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in her name.