1/1
Marjorie Marie Harvey
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Marie Harvey

5/5/1933 - 8/26/2020

Marjorie Marie Harvey passed away August 26, 2020 at Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, Ohio.

Born to George and Virgie Jeter on May 5, 1933, Marjorie spent her adult life in Sylvania, Ohio married to Ivan G. Harvey (decd October 2006) raising their three children and later enjoying their three grandchildren. She shared her love of reading, gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting with her kids and grandkids and enjoyed traveling in the states with their family and abroad with her husband. Marjorie, known as Marge in her later years, donated her time and quality homemade crafts to various charities during her lifetime.

She is survived by daughters, Tracy Barton, Andrea Dirrim (Tim); grandchildren, Alex Eding (Rachel), Allison Eding, Madelyn Dirrim; and brother, Kenneth Jeter (Deb). She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Harvey; and son, Marcus Harvey.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in her name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved