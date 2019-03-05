Home

Marjorie May (Peabody) Shultz


1925 - 2019
Marjorie May (Peabody) Shultz Obituary
Marjorie May (Peabody) Shultz

Marjorie May (Peabody) Shultz of Oregon, Ohio passed away on March 2, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Marjorie was born on June 11, 1925 in Toledo, Ohio. She married Robert Sterling Shultz on October 12, 1945, and he preceded her in death on April 2, 2012.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Robin (Chris) Shultz, Karen Gray; and her brother, Charles Peabody. We would like to extend thanks to her friend and caregiver, Amanda Rankin, who took loving and compassionate care of our mother for over two and a half years. We recognize Theresa Barnhardt for the care she provided as well over the past year. Our thanks also go to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the comfort and care provided to Marjorie during her final week of life.

According to Marjorie's wishes, services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in Marjorie's name to Nature's Nursery, PO Box 2395 Whitehouse, Ohio, 43571; or Paws and Whisker's Cat Shelter 32 Hillwyck Drive, Toledo, Ohio, 43615.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
