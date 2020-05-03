Marjorie Simmons-Davenport
Marjorie Simmons-Davenport, beloved sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend passed Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. She was the eighth child born to Sim Simmons and Elsie Richardson Simmons. Marjorie attended Toledo Public Schools and graduated from Scott High School. She attended The University of Toledo for two years.
Marjorie loved reading, travelling, genealogy research, organizing and planning family reunions, and celebrating her favorite holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lee, Clarence and George Simmons; sisters, Della Harrison, Roberta Simmons, and Juanita Pope.
She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted sister, Theo Simmons-Hampton; nephews, Lee, Michael, and Keith Simmons, Ronald (Candace) Harrison, Mark (Linda) Harrison, James Harrison, Kip (Antoinette) Simmons; nieces, Karen Simmons Jones, Shirley Lockett, Wendy Carol, Robin and Tamra Simmons; special cousin, Ollie (Sammie) Jones; special brother, Winston (Challis) Cooperwood; sister-in-laws, Mary Elizabeth and Jacqueline Patricia Simmons; and a host of great-nephews and nieces, great-great nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.
Due to pandemic crisis, funeral arrangements by The House of Day Funeral Service will be private. The virtual Homegoing Celebration will be held Monday, May 4, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at houseofday.com or on The House of Day's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to be made in memory of Marjorie Simmons-Davenport to Greater St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church or The Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.