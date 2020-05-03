Marjorie "Lou" Spengler
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie "Lou" Spengler

Marjorie "Lou" Spengler, 78, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born September 21, 1941, in Owendale, Michigan, to the late Harold and Marion (Warner) Day. She married James Guisbert in 1958 and he preceded her in death in 1970. She later married Paul James Spengler Jr. in 1972 and he preceded her in death in 2002.

Lou loved spending time on the shore of Lake Huron in the Upper Peninsula at her home in Cedarville, Michigan. She was a talented seamstress and Realtor, enjoyed gardening, and driving her classic 1952 MG.

She is survived by her children, Brad (Brande) Guisbert of Pahoa, HI, Keenan Guisbert of Bowling Green, OH and Paul James Spengler III (Tori) of Grand Haven, MI; sisters, Marilyn McDonald of Cass City, MI and Patricia Brock of Clarksville, GA and several grandchildren.

Services for Lou will be private for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of the donor's choice. To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit

http://dunnfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
419-352-2132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved