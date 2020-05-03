Marjorie "Lou" Spengler
Marjorie "Lou" Spengler, 78, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born September 21, 1941, in Owendale, Michigan, to the late Harold and Marion (Warner) Day. She married James Guisbert in 1958 and he preceded her in death in 1970. She later married Paul James Spengler Jr. in 1972 and he preceded her in death in 2002.
Lou loved spending time on the shore of Lake Huron in the Upper Peninsula at her home in Cedarville, Michigan. She was a talented seamstress and Realtor, enjoyed gardening, and driving her classic 1952 MG.
She is survived by her children, Brad (Brande) Guisbert of Pahoa, HI, Keenan Guisbert of Bowling Green, OH and Paul James Spengler III (Tori) of Grand Haven, MI; sisters, Marilyn McDonald of Cass City, MI and Patricia Brock of Clarksville, GA and several grandchildren.
Services for Lou will be private for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of the donor's choice.
http://dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.