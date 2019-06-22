Marjorie Szor



Marjorie Szor, age 88 , of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born July 13, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to A.N. McLean and Florence Thompson McLean. In her youth Marj developed an interest in music by playing in the all-city orchestra and all-city band of Detroit, As a high-schooler she joined the Women's Symphony of Detroit, Victor Kolar director.



She was a nursing major at the University of Michigan, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 1953 and became a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Marj moved to Toledo that same year after marrying Sam Szor. She was an orchestra flutist with the Toledo Opera founded by Lester Freedman since its beginning, and continued in that capacity for more than 40 years. Her association with the Toledo Symphony started in 1955 when she auditioned for new conductor Joseph Hawthorne, and was hired as second flute, the position she held for 48 years until her retirement in 2003. She played in the Toledo Concert Band for Music Under the Stars from 1952 until 1993, during this time she became involed with the Mu Phi Epsilon music sorority and Euterpean Club. Marj was a flute student of Clem Barone of the Detroit Symphony and, over the years, attended master classes held by Jean Pierre Rampal, William Bennett, James Pellerite and Marcel Moyse.



Marj herself taught lessons in her home, providing music instruction to hundreds of flute students. During a period of years when school bands required private music instruction, as many as thirty to thirty five students per week were coming to her home for tutelage. Of all her occupations this teaching was to be the most personally satisfying.



In her career in health care Marj was a staff nurse and taught nursing at Riverside and Flower hospitals - the old buildings! She also taught nursing fundamentals at UT Community and Technical College. Later, Marj earned a Masters of Nursing from U of M, as well as a Master of Classics degree from the University of Toledo. From 1988 until 1998 she was a clinical nurse specialist on the spina bifida team at the Medical College of Ohio.



Beginning in 1993 summers for Marj were spent at her summer home on Copeland Pond in the Adirondack region of New York, where she hosted family and friends. She loved travel and visited more than a dozen foreign countries including; India, China, Brazil, Russia and Scotland. She was an avid photographer. She was also a member of a champion spelling bee team. Marj was a member of Collingwood Presbyterian Church of Toledo.



Marjorie is preceded in death by her sisters Carol and Janice, and brother Thomas, and longtime friend and travel companion, Sam Horowitz. She is survived by her four children; Tom, Terry, Megan(Paul) Hickey, and Martha Kreutzer; grandchildren Patrick, Emily, Kelsey, Madison Hickey, Caitlin(PJ)Yanosko, Lukas Kreutzer, Olivia and Francesca Szor.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2 - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Road Toledo. The funeral service will take place on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Collingwood Presbyterian Church 2108 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo 43620 with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. at church. Private burial will follow at Grand Lawn Cemetery Detroit.



Donations can be made in the name of Marjorie Szor to the Toledo Symphony, the Spina Bifida Association of NW Ohio, and WGTE.



A special thanks to Hospice of NW Ohio for their exceptional, compassionate care.



To leave a special message for Marj's family, please visit



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary