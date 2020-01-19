Home

5/8/1939 - 1/15/2011
Dear Margie,
Last July we had our family reunion in Detroit. It was the very best ever! The Wilson's were the host family. Sadly to say Ernest passed away two months earlier. Also Vera took her wings in December. You and I were married 51 years, 9 months and 11 days. You've been gone 9 years, and we still love and miss you.
Your husband, Charles
Children: Rosalind, Katrina, Debra, Charles B., and grandkids.
