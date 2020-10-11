1/1
Mark A. Gozdowski
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark A. Gozdowski

09/11/1959 - 10/06/2020

Mark A Gozdowski age 61 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was with his loving wife and daughter. Mark was born in Toledo on September 11, 1959 to Leonard and Irene Gozdowski. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the National Guard and served 20 years.

Mark worked in safe sales and repair with his father and carried on the family business, L & M Safes. At one time, Mark was a Lake Township Police Officer. He had a passion for Polka music and was a great Polka dancer. Mark also loved to hunt whether it was Elk, pheasant, ducks or geese. He just loved being outside with nature. His best friend, Dr. Charles Edelen and he were hunting buddies for more than 50 years.

Mark also enjoyed hunting with his wife, daughter and his dogs; tinkering on safes outside in his building; coaching the kids whether in basketball or soccer, he just loved being with the kids. One of his favorite sayings, "There is no crying in basketball."

Surviving is his wife Rochelle Kay Gozdowski ("Rokelley" as he called her); daughter Cecelia (Roman) Gozdowski Alvarado ("Lijah" as he loved to call her); brothers and sisters, Leonard Charles "Chuck "Gozdowski, Sharon (David) Lewis, SueAnn Coleman and Linda (John) Wick. Preceded in death by mother, Irene and father, Leonard; sisters, Margaret Jagusch, Ruth Kimble and Dolores Parton.

Family and friends will be received at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd, Rossford, OH on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Additional visitation will take place on Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd, Rossford, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved