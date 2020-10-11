Mark A. Gozdowski
09/11/1959 - 10/06/2020
Mark A Gozdowski age 61 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was with his loving wife and daughter. Mark was born in Toledo on September 11, 1959 to Leonard and Irene Gozdowski. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the National Guard and served 20 years.
Mark worked in safe sales and repair with his father and carried on the family business, L & M Safes. At one time, Mark was a Lake Township Police Officer. He had a passion for Polka music and was a great Polka dancer. Mark also loved to hunt whether it was Elk, pheasant, ducks or geese. He just loved being outside with nature. His best friend, Dr. Charles Edelen and he were hunting buddies for more than 50 years.
Mark also enjoyed hunting with his wife, daughter and his dogs; tinkering on safes outside in his building; coaching the kids whether in basketball or soccer, he just loved being with the kids. One of his favorite sayings, "There is no crying in basketball."
Surviving is his wife Rochelle Kay Gozdowski ("Rokelley" as he called her); daughter Cecelia (Roman) Gozdowski Alvarado ("Lijah" as he loved to call her); brothers and sisters, Leonard Charles "Chuck "Gozdowski, Sharon (David) Lewis, SueAnn Coleman and Linda (John) Wick. Preceded in death by mother, Irene and father, Leonard; sisters, Margaret Jagusch, Ruth Kimble and Dolores Parton.
Family and friends will be received at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd, Rossford, OH on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Additional visitation will take place on Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd, Rossford, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.comwww.walkerfuneralhomes.com