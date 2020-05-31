Mark A. Johnson



Mark A. Johnson of Toledo, OH formerly of Stoneboro, PA passed Wednesday, afternoon, May 27, 2020 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio following a 1-year illness. He was 63.



Mark was born on Aug. 2, 1956 in Erie, PA to Edwin Carl and Margaret "Marge" (Kubicki) Johnson. He was a graduate of Lakeview High School in 1975 and he attended Penn State Behrend.



Most of his life he was employed by GEM Industrial. Throughout his career he lived in many different areas of the country and worked as an inspector/project manager for numerous industrial companies, power plants, pipelines and refineries. He was a member of the International Boilermakers Union.



He enjoyed the water and loved sailing. Mark was a wonderful person and made friends where ever he went.



He loved his family.



Mark is survived by his father, Edwin Johnson; a brother, Lee Johnson both Grove City, PA; 4 nieces and nephews, Tracy Basham, Nick Johnson, Jessica and Michael Thompson. A special friend and caretaker, Brenda Ballmer also survives.



His mother; 2 sisters, Carol Johnson and Alice Thompson; 2 brothers, Carl and Roy Johnson and a special sister-in-law, Cindy Johnson, preceded Mark in death.



In accordance with Mark's wishes, there will be no services. Burial in Woodland Cemetery, Grove City.



Arragements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City.





