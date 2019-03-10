The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Center for Alumni & Donor Engagement
4510 Dorr St
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mark A. Pownall Jr. Obituary
Mark A. Pownall Jr.

Mark A. Pownall Jr., age 93, passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018. A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at The Center for Alumni & Donor Engagement (in the Schmakel Lounge, 2nd floor), 4510 Dorr St., Toledo. Please make sure to arrive from the Richard Road entrance. Memorials may be sent to the University of Toledo Alumni Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
