|
|
Mark A. Pownall Jr.
Mark A. Pownall Jr., age 93, passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018. A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at The Center for Alumni & Donor Engagement (in the Schmakel Lounge, 2nd floor), 4510 Dorr St., Toledo. Please make sure to arrive from the Richard Road entrance. Memorials may be sent to the University of Toledo Alumni Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019