Mark A. Snodgrass



Mark Andrew Snodgrass, 32 of Columbus and previously of Findlay, passed away suddenly the morning of Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Findlay. Mark was born on March 4, 1987 in Findlay to Jerry and Barbara (Rowe) Snodgrass.



A 2005 graduate of Findlay High School, Mark built many loyal friendships he continued to treasure throughout his life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Ohio Dominican University in Columbus, Ohio. An employee of Schulte Enterprises, Embassy Suites, Columbus, Ohio, Mark continued with his communication expertise and love of people, always providing outstanding customer service and being afforded the opportunity to meet many notable individuals with one of his favorites being "Hank Aaron".



Sports and athletics were a mainstay in Mark's life. His love for kids and athletics afforded him the opportunity to coach basketball at Glenwood Middle School.



On September 22, 2018, Mark married the love of his life, Alicia Lawrenz and she survives in Columbus, Ohio along with his parents Jerry and Barb of Findlay, sister Katie Thompson and husband Michael of Perrysburg, his nephew, Declan and nieces, Caroline and Corrine whom were very near and dear to his heart. Mark is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Dody Rowe of Upper Sandusky, Ohio along with many extended family and friends.



Mark adored his wife Alicia. He loved his travels with her; cooking, and attending Buckeyes and Blue Jackets games with family and friends. A road trip to Big Sur, California, with his buddy Alex was a memorable moment for Mark.



He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a topic that provided many enjoyable discussions with his father. He enjoyed music, attending many "Fleet Foxes" concerts and had a special love for shoes. Mark displayed a deep love for his family, cherished many loyal friends, and had a great sense of humor. His kindness to others and attitude to those less fortunate than himself was of importance to him. We will miss his conversation, infectious laugh, and his smile that would light up a room.



Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840.



A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Basilica Of Our Lady Of Consolation, 315 Clay Street, Carey, OH 43316 with Father Kyle Gase celebrant.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark's honor may be made to DSACO, Downs Syndrome Assoc. of Central Ohio, North Shore Animal League, or Special Olympics Ohio.



