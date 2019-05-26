Mark Alan DeVore



Mark Alan DeVore, age 63, of Temperance, MI passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Mark was born in Toledo April 3, 1956 to Ralph and Lucille DeVore. Mark was a graduate of Whitmer High School, class of 1974. He was employed at Toledo Jeep for 28 years leading to his retirement in 2005. A devoted fan of classic rock, Mark also enjoyed a good sense of humor, spending time with friends and family, reminiscing on the good ol' days, and doting on his "miracle" granddaughter.



Mark is survived by his son, Tyler; daughter, Shea (Dan) Clifford; his cherished "Southern Belle" granddaughter, Fallon Clifford; loving brothers, Ralph "Trey" L. DeVore, III and Richard (Tracy) DeVore; close friend, Trish; nieces and nephew; and many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph L. DeVore, Jr. and Lucille DeVore; and sister, LaVonne Sue.



The family will receive guests, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo (419-473-0300). Memorial Services will be held Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Mark's memory.



Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019