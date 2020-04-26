Mark Alan Waldvogel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark A. Waldvogel Mark A. Waldvogel, 60, of Erie, MI, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was a professional truck driver for over 40 years and had over 2 million miles of safe driving for J.B. Hunt Transport. He was an avid wildlife photographer and enjoyed yearly trips to Yellowstone National Park to photograph grizzly bears.He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin C. and Deanna S. Waldvogel; and is survived by his brother, Mike Waldvogel; and sister, Beth Waldvogel. There will be no services at this time. To leave a special a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved