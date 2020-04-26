Mark A. Waldvogel Mark A. Waldvogel, 60, of Erie, MI, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was a professional truck driver for over 40 years and had over 2 million miles of safe driving for J.B. Hunt Transport. He was an avid wildlife photographer and enjoyed yearly trips to Yellowstone National Park to photograph grizzly bears.He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin C. and Deanna S. Waldvogel; and is survived by his brother, Mike Waldvogel; and sister, Beth Waldvogel. There will be no services at this time. To leave a special a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.