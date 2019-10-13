Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Mark Andrew Banks M.D.


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Mark Andrew Banks M.D. Obituary
Dr. Mark Andrew Banks, MD.

Dr. Mark Andrew Banks, MD, 57 years, of Toledo, OH passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in his home. A physician who practiced in Lancaster, OH.

A truly special man, Mark was so kind, giving, compassionate, loving, intelligent, handsome, and just the greatest guy.

He was born December 21, 1961 in Chicago, IL to Janet (Morrison) Geis. A 1980 graduate of Bedford High School he continued his education at the University of Toledo graduating in 1991 and completed medical school at Wright State University School of Medicine in 1995.

Mark is survived by his loving parents, Donald and Janet Geis; sons, Alex and Mitchell Banks; ex-wife of 19 years, Trish Banks; brother, David Banks; sisters, Lynette (Gino) Alleva, Donna Geis; many nieces, nephews, and adoring fans. He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Banks.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI where the funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m. Cremation will follow. Memorial donations may be made to an Autism Organization of choice

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now