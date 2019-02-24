Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Walbridge Park Shelter House
Mark "Bart" Bartholomy

Mark "Bart" Bartholomy passed away in his home on February 15, 2019. He was born in Lapeer, Michigan on November 13, 1954 to James and Verena (Kirsch) Bartholomy.

He graduated from Bowsher High School, and worked for Airborne, DHL and Town Air Freight before his retirement. Mark had a talent for music; both singing and playing his saxophones. He attended many concerts and would argue with conviction that there was no good music written after 1980. He loved to cook and barbeque for his many friends and family.

He is survived by his mother and 7 siblings, Deanna Malohn, Joe (Monica), Gregory (Phyllis), Ann Kear, Eileen (John) Juvinall, Rita (Donald) Shepler and Peter; sisters-in-laws Daun (Dan) Dietrich), Gail (Floyd) Trawick and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Karla of 38 years on February 18, 2017; his father, James; and nephew Jeremiah Valiant.

Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

A celebration of Mark's life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 5, 2019 at the Walbridge Park Shelter House.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
