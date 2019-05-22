Dr. Mark Dennis Gallagher



On Friday, May 17th, 2019, Doctor Mark Dennis Gallagher, 62, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.



Mark was born on November 19, 1956 to Thomas Payson and Martha Jane (Rathbun) Gallagher. Mark was the youngest of four boys. He was a proud native of Toledo. He attended Central Catholic High School (Class of '74), where he was affectionately known as Muga and All-American captain of the football team. It was there that he met the love of his life, Nil (Yetis) Gallagher. They were married on August 16, 1980. They were blessed with 3 daughters and 28 dogs. Mark attended Toledo University for undergrad and continued on to the Medical College of Ohio. In over 30 years as a practicing internist, he served thousands of patients and cherished each one of them. He was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, and friend--- and he delighted in his newest role as "Papa."



Mark loved the water and being outdoors. He especially loved spending time with his family on his Lyman. Mark enjoyed vacationing in the Florida Keys, his herd of deer, bird watching, old cars, and good music. He was known for his sense of humor, strength of character and his fierce sense of loyalty.



Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Edward (Carol) and Warner (Jewell) Gallagher. He is survived by his wife, Nil, of nearly 40 years; his three daughters Kelly (Brad) Rucki, Erin (Stephen) Hart, and Megan Gallagher; grandchildren Maizey, Maddie and Mark Rucki and Fitzgerald and Lilly Grace Hart; his brother David (Laurita) Gallagher; many nieces and nephews that he loved greatly; and four dogs Snickers, Abu, Oreo and Duke.



Mark's family would like to thank all of the doctors, family, friends, patients and especially the nurses at Ebeid Hospice for their care and support during the course of his illness.



Family will receive guests on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:30pm-7:30pm at Corpus Christi University Parish, 2955 Dorr Street, with a rosary service at 7:30pm. His funeral will be held at Corpus Christi on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:30pm. There will be a private burial.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to No Stomach for Cancer or Nature's Nursery.



Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019