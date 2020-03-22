|
|
Mark Duane Wagoner, Sr.
April 4, 1943 - March 18, 2020
Mark "Mick" Duane Wagoner, Sr. was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 4, 1943 to Hugh and Wilma Wagoner. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family on March 18, 2020. In between those two dates, he enjoyed a wonderful life of 76 years. Mick had a boundless ability to love and always looked for the best in everyone he met. And he was funny, always quick with a joke and a reminder to never take ourselves too seriously. Mick left an amazing legacy of warmth and fun.
After spending his early years in Toledo, Mick moved with his family to a farm in Shelby, Ohio along with his brother John "Bud" Wagoner. Mick graduated from Shelby High School in 1961, where he took great pride in being part of the powerhouse Shelby Whippet football teams of the time. He was also a sprinter on the Shelby track team, where he set the school record for the 100 yard dash and would later boast that the record would never be broken (we eventually learned because Shelby switched to the 100 meter dash a few years later). He was voted the "Most Charming" person in his senior class, and left Shelby with wonderful friends and memories. So great was his love for Shelby that he named every Ottawa Hills youth team he later coached the "Whippets."
Mick attended Ohio Northern University on a football and track scholarship. He was the starting running back for the Polar Bears football team, and a sprinter on the track team. He also somehow managed to find his way on to the Polar Bears ice hockey team. He went to college with plans of becoming a football coach with a dream to coach the Cleveland Browns. For the years that followed, every time the Browns had an opening for a new head coach (an all too frequent occurrence) he would call his kids to say this was the time the Browns would give him the job so he could implement his beloved single-wing offense in the NFL. And he would certainly joke that – even in the condition he is today – his coaching might still be an improvement over the Brown's current situation.
Mick graduated from Ohio Northern in 1965 with twelve varsity letters and as a member of the "N" Men for academic achievement. But, as it turns out, he was having so much fun in Ada that his plans of becoming a football coach soon changed. He instead decided to spend another three years in law school at Ohio Northern. He graduated from the Ohio Northern University School of Law in 1968 with great friends, stories, and as a legend to the bars on Main Street. We suspect that he may have even gone to a class or two.
After seven fun-filled years at Ohio Northern, Mick moved back to Toledo to practice law. He started practicing law out of a garage but soon reunited with his brother Bud to form Wagoner, Steinberg, Chinnis & Smith in 1971, now known as Wagoner & Steinberg in Holland, Ohio. He was very proud of the firm and its contributions to its clients, community, and local bar associations. He particularly enjoyed the Annual Gridiron Show and managing the Wagoner & Steinberg softball team of "file clerks" (better known as the 1993 Ottawa Hills High School State Runner-Up Baseball Team) to three consecutive championships in the Toledo Bar Association Softball league. Salaries for the team were apparently paid in beer.
Mick focused his practice on family law for more than fifty years, working up until the week before his passing. He was remembered for his high ethics and as a great lawyer, helping his clients navigate some of their worst personal challenges with perspective and humor, while giving fatherly advice and being their fierce advocate. He took particular joy interacting with his colleagues in the bar and courts, where he would be eager to share the latest joke or funny story. As he progressed in his practice, he was recalled for his fatherly mentorship of younger lawyers. Once, a young attorney was struggling in a court case while cross-examining a witness. Mick – as the opposing attorney – asked the judge for a brief recess so he could teach the younger attorney how to overcome the procedural hurdle. Similar stories were told throughout his career. He was a Lifetime Fellow of the Toledo Bar Association and a proud member of the Fulton County Bar Association.
Mick's greatest joy was his family. His wife Jo has lost the love of her life, his sons Mark and Greg and daughter Paula have lost their hero, Merideth, Jennifer and Nick have lost their loving father-in-law, and his seven grandchildren have lost his beaming smile every time he saw them. Mick gave his all for his family, making it a point to have dinner most every night at home when his kids were young and never miss one of their games. During Mark and Greg's Ottawa Hills football games, he would march up and down the sidelines cheering them on. While watching Paula win two state championships and become a high school All-American as part of the Ottawa Hills field hockey team, his booming voice could be heard yelling "shoot the ball" even if the Green Bears were forty yards from the goal. He also drove countless hours to watch his sons' hockey games, never missing an opportunity to have a good time on a road trip. Simply put, he enjoyed every moment watching his kids play. As they got older, Mick would drive up to 14 hours to watch his kids continue to play sports at Providence College, Boston University, and Georgetown University. He would later have that same passion for the activities of each of his seven grandchildren.
Not all was easy, however. One day Mick found himself a single parent raising three young kids on his own. He made unbelievable sacrifices to maintain a normal life for his kids during a not-so-normal couple of years for all of them. He never complained. And he was tough -- so tough (and perhaps stubborn) that he once tried to walk off a serious heart attack that eventually resulted in a quintuple bypass. When asked by the doctor what he did after he suffered his severe heart attack, he replied that he got up, had breakfast, and went to work. Only later would his kids come to fully appreciate what amazing efforts it took for their Dad to hold it all together during their junior high and high school years. Put simply, he was the hero in Mark, Greg, and Paula's lives.
Mick was extraordinary involved in his community. He served several years as President of the Ottawa Hills Booster Club and the Ottawa Hills Youth Soccer Association (while making clear to his boys that they would be playing football in high school). The Ohio State High School Athletic Association later awarded Mick its very first statewide Outstanding Contributor Award for his efforts to assist high school sports. He was known as "Mr. Wags" throughout Ottawa Hills and was a vocal cheerleader for all of his kids' friends. He would root for the player that didn't see much playing time as much as he would for his own family member. He would scour the sports pages looking for the successes of his friends' children and take great joy in them. Throughout his life, Mick reveled in the success of others more than he did his own.
After his kids had graduated form Ottawa Hills, he finally realized his dream of being a football head coach (and implementing the single-wing offense) when he coached the Ottawa Hills Junior High Football Team to several successful seasons, including winning a few TAAC League Championships. His impact was so great on these twelve and thirteen year old boys that they later invited Coach Wags to be the speaker at their High School football banquet.
Mick then continued his enthusiasm into his children's families and careers. With Paula as the Athletic Director of LaJolla High School in San Diego County, California, he followed all of the Viking's teams with great passion. He had a special relationship with Greg (Mick and Greg were great buds) and would swing by his office almost every time he was downtown. He joined his son Mark in his successful campaigns for the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate. Mick was a fixture on the campaign trail telling jokes and enjoying the people he met along the way.
That initial political involvement later led to Mick's own election to the Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee, where he represented Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Erie and Fulton counties in the Ohio GOP. Not surprisingly, Mick was not caught up in titles or offices, but instead referred to all elected officials – including governors, senators, justices, and congressman – simply by their first name and rooted for their success just like he did for his kids' friends. He also served for a few years on the Lucas County Board of Elections where – like in his law practice – he used his judgment, perspective, and humor to help guide the Board of Elections through its most challenging time.
He met the great love of his life – Jo Wagoner – about halfway through his journey. They were inseparable and one of the great love stories. In his later years, Mick was his happiest walking their beloved dog, Ozzie and just being with Jo. They laughed continually and loved each other unconditionally.
Mick leaves us with an amazing legacy of funny "Mickisms" (many of which shouldn't be repeated in polite company) and a family that loves each other as much as he loved them. He is survived by his beloved wife Helen Ann "Jo" Wagoner; his son Mark D. Wagoner, Jr. and wife Merideth and their children Mark D. Wagoner, III (aptly nicknamed Mickey) and Taylor of Ottawa Hills, Ohio; his son Gregory H. Wagoner and wife Jennifer and their children Hugh, Lucy, and Fitz of Ottawa Hills, Ohio; and his daughter Paula Conway and husband Nick and their children Lola and Ted of LaJolla, California. Mick's much-loved dog, Ozzie, will miss their walks.
In typical Mick Wagoner fashion, his final request was to go out with a party. So, when things return to normal the Wagoners will host another of the famous "Wagoner s###bangs" sometime this summer (and we may invite the Ottawa Hills police to break it up again for old time sake). The family will conduct a private service for immediate family in the next two weeks. The family requests that contributions in Mick's honor be made to the Mick Wagoner Athletic Fund at the Ottawa Hills School Foundation and mailed to 3600 Indian Road, Ottawa Hills, Ohio 43606. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Walker Funeral Homes.
Finally, our family wants to thank the amazing team of EMS and healthcare professionals that provided Mick with comfort and care over his last few days. Each one of them is an unsung hero in these times. And from tragedy came amazing warmth. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank each and every one of you who reached out over the last few days. We have been overwhelmed by all your love, support, and fond memories of Mick.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020