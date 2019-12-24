The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
5:30 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Mark E. Bowlick


1961 - 2019
Mark E. Bowlick Obituary
Mark E. Bowlick

Mark E. Bowlick age 58 of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. Mark was born in Toledo on November 13, 1961 to Archie and Roberta (Hechler) Bowlick. He was employed at ABC Supply and most recently, Advanced Roofing.

Mark enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Dallas Cowboys fan. His memberships included Rubicon Masonic Lodge #237 Twice Past Master, Past President 11TH Masonic District, 32° Valley Of Toledo Scottish Rite Mason, Past Grand Lodge of Ohio District Deputy Grand Master, Past Trustee Zenobia Shriners, Past Exalted Ruler Maumee Bowling Green Elks, Member of Turtle Pond No. 1., Past Committee Member Fort Meigs Ducks Unlimited.

Surviving is his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 40 years, Lucille (Lewis) Bowlick; daughters, Tiffany (Rob) Mohler (the one he's loved the longest), Leigh (Chad) Knaggs (his baby girl); grandchildren, Alexis, Haley, Karis, Kyndra, Chloe and C.J.; sister in-law, Rose Bowlick; siblings, Joseph (Wanda) Bublick, Jan Swiczkowski, Jeffrey (Annette) Bowlick and Jim (Carol) Bublick. Brother and sister in-laws, Bob Lewis, Cheryl (Bob) Shockey, Randy (Jill) Lewis, Jennifer Lewis and Jodi (Joe MN) Gordon. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Richard Bublick; sisters, Patricia Bowlick, Judy Czaja, Sandy Henegar and brothers, Richie Bublick and Victor Bowlick.

Family and friends may visit at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, OH on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 12 Noon until 6:00 p.m. There will be a District Deputy Grand Master Memorial at 4:00 p.m. Masonic-Rubicon Lodge #237 will conduct services at 5:30 p.m. Memorial contributions made be made to the family. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
