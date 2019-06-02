The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Tierney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Edward Tierney


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Edward Tierney Obituary
Mark E. Tierney

Mark E. Tierney, age 57, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at home after a battle with melanoma. He was born July 21, 1961 in Toledo, OH to Robert and Esther Tierney, who preceded him in death. Mark was a highly skilled handyman who enjoyed physical labor and the completion of many projects.

Mark is survived by his daughter, Toni (Ryan) Clouse; son, Dylan; brothers, Daniel (Cynthia), David (Robin); sisters, Michelle (Greg) Holewinski, Debbie (Ernie) Trevino; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his wife, Chris. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael and niece, Angela.

There will be no visitation. Memorial tributes may be given to a .

Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Toledo
Download Now