Mark E. Tierney
Mark E. Tierney, age 57, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at home after a battle with melanoma. He was born July 21, 1961 in Toledo, OH to Robert and Esther Tierney, who preceded him in death. Mark was a highly skilled handyman who enjoyed physical labor and the completion of many projects.
Mark is survived by his daughter, Toni (Ryan) Clouse; son, Dylan; brothers, Daniel (Cynthia), David (Robin); sisters, Michelle (Greg) Holewinski, Debbie (Ernie) Trevino; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his wife, Chris. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael and niece, Angela.
There will be no visitation. Memorial tributes may be given to a .
Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 4, 2019