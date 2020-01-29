Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
1969 - 2020
Mark Eugene Raymond Johnson Obituary
Mark Eugene Raymond Johnson

Mark Eugene Raymond Johnson, 50, of Perrysburg and recently of Roy, Utah, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 26, 2020. Mark was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 17, 1969, to Kenneth and Carol (Gehring) Johnson. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and graduated from Northwood High School in 1987. Mark enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1989; serving at Howard, Dyess, and Hill Air Force Bases. He retired as a Technical Sergeant E-6 in 2009. In recent years, Mark volunteered with Four Paws Rescue Group and worked as an Uber Driver. He was a longtime follower of Dale Earnhardt and member of the Northwood .

Mark is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Carol Johnson; son, Marco (Elizabeth) Johnson; grandchildren, Neomiah, Ellie, and Fallon; sisters, Pam Johnson and Heidi (Gary) Holmes; along with nieces, nephews, and loving family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kim; grandparents; and aunt, Joyce Wilson.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in the form of contributions to Northwood or Four Paws Rescue Group of Logan, Utah.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020
