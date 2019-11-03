|
Mark G. Schafer
Mark G. Schafer, age 56, of Monclova, passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2019. Mark was born April 11, 1963 in Norwalk, to Pete and Theresa (Bertsch) Schafer. Mark was a graduate of Monroeville High School. He also earned his Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies from Pontifical College Josephinum where he also completed 3 years of his Masters in Theology. Mark had also earned his Ohio Elementary Certification. Later on, Mark earned his LPN, RN, and also his Bachelors of Nursing. He was employed as a Registered Nurse for many years.
Mark was also preceded in death by his Father, Pete Schafer. Left to cherish his memory is his Husband of 20 years, Michael Kasior, Son, Christopher Kasior, Granddaughter Morgaine Kasior, Mother, Theresa Schafer, Siblings; Br. Francis Schafer, Sharon (Douglas) Mastroianni, Pete (Jean) Schafer, Gerry (Jill) Schafer and Diane (Steve) Rosiar, ten nieces and nephews, along with one great niece and one great nephew.
A private service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Monroeville with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in Mark's memory.
