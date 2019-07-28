|
Mark Henry Levering
Mark Henry Levering, 62, passed away on Wednesday, July 24. Mark battled innumerable health complications over the last year that impacted his quality of life. His family and friends remain grateful to the love of his life, wife, and dedicated caretaker, Doris, for tending to him. Before his illness, the pair enjoyed traveling to see friends and family whenever they could.
Mark was born to Nancy (Heinz) and the late Henry "Hank" Levering on February 7, 1957 in Somerville, NJ. Hank's work took the family throughout the country, but Mark enjoyed living in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio. While living in Michigan, Mark began his 30-year career in the nuclear power industry in quality assurance. He worked for the Enrico Fermi II Nuclear Power Plant in Monroe and later moved to Toledo to work for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor.
Mark was a very creative spirit who enjoyed photography and fishing, specifically in the wooded areas he had called home. In retirement, he loved volunteering for Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter and caring for any cat that came his way.
Mark is remembered as a doting and loving father to his only son, Philipp, and as a devoted and loyal friend who would seek out opportunities to support those who needed him. Anyone who met Mark knew him as a man with a huge heart and giving spirit.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Doris (McDaniel) Levering; his son, Philipp and Katelyn (Lesle) Levering; his mother, Nancy (Heinz) Levering; his sister, Jayne (Levering) Adams; and his brother, Gary and Jennifer Levering.
Mark's memorial and internment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Paws and Whiskers.
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019