Mark J. Knorr
Mark J. Knorr, age 56, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Josina Lott Residential and Community Services. He was born March 11, 1963, to Dale H. and Lillian E. (Rinkowski) Knorr in Toledo. Mark attended Lark Lane School and worked as a line worker for Lott Industries for many years. He was a member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Mark enjoyed bowling, participated in the Special Olympics, and loved to travel with his family.
Surviving are his siblings, Judy Wolfgang, Dale Knorr, Nancy Vargas, Dave (Patricia) Knorr, Larry Knorr, Linda Knorr, Anne (Rob) Bytnar, and Michael (Janet) Knorr and many nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by both parents, brother in law, Jim Wolfgang; sister in law, Ruth Knorr and many aunts and uncles.
Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 28, in Regina Coeli Catholic Church where the Funeral Mass begins at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery. Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, OH is assisting the family. Donations are preferred to the Josina Lott Residential Fund or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 26, 2019