Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Township Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark J. Wallace


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark J. Wallace Obituary
Mark J. Wallace

Mark J. Wallace, 43 of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 23, 1976 to John and Mary (Watson) Wallace. Mark graduated from Lake High School and then went on to obtain his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University. He had a passion for antiquing and of course The Ohio State Buckeyes. One of his favorite memories was being the bat boy for the Toledo Mud Hens. What Mark cherished most was his loving family who will dearly miss him.

Mark is survived by his parents; sisters, Kimberly Schacht, Teri Contreras; brothers, Kenny Massie and Johnny and George Wallace; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles

Graveside services will be held at on, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Lake Township Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.