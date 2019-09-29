|
|
Mark J. Wallace
Mark J. Wallace, 43 of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 23, 1976 to John and Mary (Watson) Wallace. Mark graduated from Lake High School and then went on to obtain his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University. He had a passion for antiquing and of course The Ohio State Buckeyes. One of his favorite memories was being the bat boy for the Toledo Mud Hens. What Mark cherished most was his loving family who will dearly miss him.
Mark is survived by his parents; sisters, Kimberly Schacht, Teri Contreras; brothers, Kenny Massie and Johnny and George Wallace; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles
Graveside services will be held at on, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Lake Township Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019