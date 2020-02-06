Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Mark James Cooper

Mark James Cooper

Mark James Cooper, 74, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at University of Toledo Medical Center on February 4, 2020. Mark was born in Washington, D.C. to Alden and Venetia (Metzger) Cooper, who preceded him in death. He was a graduate of the University of Toledo, life member of Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity, an Eagle Scout, Boy Scout leader, and Merit Badge Counselor. He received the District Award of Merit as a Boy Scout leader. Mark also was a Luther League advisor, member of Lutheran Men's League, and a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. He worked for the U.S. Cargo and Courier Service as a Purolator Courier.

Mark is survived by his sister, Lois (David) Fuller; nephews, David Fouty, Stephen Fouty, great nephews, Noah and Eli Fouty.

The family will receive friends and family on Friday, February 7 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road Oregon, Ohio where funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be given to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4156 Pickle Road, Oregon, Ohio 43616.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020
