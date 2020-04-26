Mark Joseph Zawodny Mark Joseph Zawodny, 59, of Gaston, Oregon died Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born April 10, 1961 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert and Ann (Crowley) Zawodny. After graduating from Maumee High School in 1980, Mark enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years. Mark married Evon Beck in 1986 and moved to Oregon. Mark worked as a firefighter and paramedic. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Evon. Surviving are his wife of 10 years, Sonja Zawodny; sons, Robert (Kelsey) Zawodny and Timothy (Samantha) Zawodny; and siblings, Ed (Deanna German) Zawodny, Joe (Tamara) Zawodny, Skip (Mary) Zawodny, Suzi (John) Sharp, Robby Miller, Donald (Lindsey) Miller, and Michelle (Randy) Frankhauser. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

