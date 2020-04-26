Mark Kosky
1957 - 2020
Mark Kosky 12/06/1957 - 3/11/2019 Mark S. Kosky passed away March 11, 2019, at his home in Toledo. Mark was born December 6, 1957, to Robert and Patricia Kosky. He attended Little Flower Elementary and Junior High and graduated from St. John's Jesuit High School and The University of Toledo. Mark was an animal lover, especially dogs and cats. He also enjoyed gardening, antiquing and had a passion for drawing. Mark's father, Robert passed away the day after Mark, on March 12, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Patricia; brother, Thomas R. Kosky; sister, Jeanette Kosky Khalili; and niece and nephews, Alexandra, Ryan, and Robert. "Our time is short and our life passes fast, Before it's all over, it's in the past. Some pass young and some old, But when it's a loved one, story untold. Some are good, some are bad, It doesn't matter, it's what we had. My son, brother, we loved and laughed. We cried for reasons, whatever have passed. I'll cherish our memories, forever in my heart. For I still can't believe it was your time to part. Love You! XOXO" walkerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
