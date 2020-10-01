1/1
Mark L. Daniels
1950 - 2020
Mark L. Daniels

12/17/1950 - 9/14/2020

Mark L Daniels, 69, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born December 17, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Edna (Gleason) Daniels. Mark was a 1969 graduate of Sylvania High School and married the love of his life, Pamela Braatz. He enjoyed attending car shows, time with his family, and watching his granddaughter play softball and compete in the Fulton County Fair.

Mark was pre-deceased by his parents, wife, and son, Kevin. Surviving are his sons, Trent (Diana Du Bry), Ryan (Tori Comstock), and Craig. Also surviving are four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Heartfelt appreciation to the staff of St. Vincent Medical Center, MICU, and the staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the kindness and excellent care provided.

Services are private. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 12-4 at the Holland American Legion Post 646, 1074 Clarion Avenue, Holland, OH. Masks are required per the State of Ohio.

Memorial contributions in Mark's honor may be gifted to Hospice of NW Ohio or consider a donation to his family to assist with covering funeral expenses.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Holland American Legion Post 646
