Mark L. Douglas



"Jesus wept" (John 11:35). Those who knew Mark and his delightful sense of humor know this was his favorite Bible verse—only because it was the one he had committed to memory word for word in any English Bible translation.



Mark received Christ Jesus as His Savior and Lord in his early twenties. Despite Alzheimer's disease in his last few years of life, Mark served the Lord Jesus all his days. Before his death on March 6, 2019, Mark worked twenty-six years for the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, retiring as a captain in 2001. After retirement, he drove bus for Sylvania Schools for ten years.



Mark could do almost anything with some degree of expertise. He did much of the construction and all of the plumbing in three houses he had built. Once he erected a windmill to generate electrical power. (It worked!) He built an ultralight aircraft from a kit (it flew!), and was a go-to guy for many people who needed home repairs. Mark's unpretentious humor and quick wit garnered him many friends and a lot of laughter.



Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Harriet Douglas, and his parents-in-law, Ken and Betty Vicary. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, daughter and son-in-law, Kara and Dave Noya, and grandsons Adam, Daniel, Christian, and Matthew. Mark's siblings survive him as well: Larry, Lance (June), Tim (Grace), and Phil (Kelly) Douglas, and sister, Nancy (Rob) Robinson. Mark is survived by his brothers-in-law, Ken (Trudy) Vicary, Larry Napier, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family thanks the staffs of Christian Home Care, the Grove at Oakleaf Village, and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. Wonderful people from each of these agencies helped Mark and his family through the increasingly difficult last year of his life. Confident in God who raises the dead, Mark donated his body to medical science.



The Last Alarm service will be at Westgate Chapel Church, 2500 Wilford Drive, Toledo on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7:30 pm. The final memorial service will be held at the church the following day, Saturday, April 27 at 11:30 with a luncheon to follow. Visitation for Friday will begin at 6:30 pm and Saturday at 10:00 o'clock in the morning. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westgate Chapel, the Pregnancy Center of Toledo, or the donor's .



Not unlike the Old Testament saints of whom it's written, "they were strangers and exiles on the earth (Hebrews 11:13), Mark always said he never felt quite at home in this world. Because of the Lord Jesus Christ, now he is at home. Soli Deo Gloria.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019