Westgate Chapel C & Ma
2500 Wilford Dr
Toledo, OH 43615
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Westgate Chapel Church
2500 Wilford Drive
Toledo, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
Westgate Chapel Church
2500 Wilford Drive
Toledo, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Westgate Chapel Church
2500 Wilford Drive
Toledo, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Mark L. Douglas


Mark L. Douglas


1951 - 2019
Mark L. Douglas Obituary
Mark L. Douglas 1951-2019

As published in the Blade on March 17, 2019, the visitation and service times for Mark L. Douglas who died on March 6 follow. Visitation for Friday, April 26, 2019 will begin at 6:30 pm with the Last Alarm service at 7:30 pm at Westgate Chapel Church, 2500 Wilford Drive, Toledo. On Saturday visitation will start at 10:00 o'clock in the morning. The memorial service will be held at the church that day, Saturday, April 27 at 11:30 with a luncheon to follow.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
