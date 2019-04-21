|
Mark L. Douglas 1951-2019
As published in the Blade on March 17, 2019, the visitation and service times for Mark L. Douglas who died on March 6 follow. Visitation for Friday, April 26, 2019 will begin at 6:30 pm with the Last Alarm service at 7:30 pm at Westgate Chapel Church, 2500 Wilford Drive, Toledo. On Saturday visitation will start at 10:00 o'clock in the morning. The memorial service will be held at the church that day, Saturday, April 27 at 11:30 with a luncheon to follow.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019