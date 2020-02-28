|
Mark Napolski
Mark Napolski, age 62, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 17, 1957 to Ronald and Carole (Gibbs) Napolski in Toledo. Mark loved working on cars, fishing and playing baseball. He enjoyed being outdoors and having cookouts with his family. Mark was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Tigers. He loved his faithful canine companion Gizmo, who was always by his side. Mark loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His smile, "dad joke" telling and spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Pammy Napolski and Danny Napolski; niece, Heather Napolski. Mark is survived by his loving wife and companion of 30 years, Sherri Napolski; children, Jason (Viviana) Napolski, Jeremy Napolski, Angela (Ian) Napolski, Jessica (Rey) Napolski and Gabby (Dylan) Russell; grandchildren, Averie, Kenley, Charlie, Eli, Landon, Emma, Caleb, Harper, Reylynn and Jaxon; siblings, Becky (Chris) Gwozdz and Chris (Karen) Napolski; sister-in-law, Sue Napolski; nephew, Zach; niece, Kayla; and many dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2 – 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family in honor of his grandchildren.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2020