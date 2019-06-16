Mark R. Roehrig



Mark R. "Bunky" Roehrig, 57, of Tiffin, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with his family at his side, after a yearlong battle with pancreatic and liver cancer. He was born on December 5, 1961 to Daniel and Judy Roehrig of Temperance, Michigan. Mark was a 1980 graduate of Bedford High School and attended the University of Toledo. Mark "Bunky" was a member of the Tiffin community for over 30 years where he owned and operated a bike shop and repair business. He was an avid cyclist and supporter of the local Tiffin community, volunteering countless hours to downtown beautification, festivals, fairs and many other community events and fundraisers.



Mark was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Roehrig, and is survived by his mother, Judy Roehrig; sister, Melanie (Vincent) Maraugha; nieces, Abigail (Bradley) Wilt and Grace Maraugha. Also surviving are his very best friends who have been his second family for more than 20 years, Tony Consolo, Natalie Wertz, Amanda Wertz, Keith, Erin and Paxton Comer.



The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to The OSU James Cancer Center palliative team and to Promedica Hospice for the excellent care provided to Mark.



Out of respect for Mark's wishes, there will be no funeral services. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Mark may be made to Rock for Life, LLC or Promedica Hospice. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, Michigan. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019