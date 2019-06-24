Resources More Obituaries for Mark Roehrig Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark R. "Bunky" Roehrig

1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Mark R. "Bunky" Roehrig, whom people in his Tiffin community knew as "the bike guy," died on June 12 at his sister's home in Temperance. He was 57.



He had been battling pancreatic and liver cancer for a year, his sister, Melanie Maraugha.



Since the 1980s, people from towns and cities nearby would visit Mr. Roehrig's two bike shops - one in Fostoria and one in Tiffin - to have Mr. Roehrig specifically work on their bikes. In 2004, he began working as a mechanic for Fremont Cycle & Fitness Center for seven years. He opened up his own shop, Bunky's Bicycle Service, in 2011 until he closed shop in 2017.



"You could give him a bike that was 50 years old, and he could tell you why the handlebars were special, why the wheels were special," Tony Consolo, a friend of Mr. Roehrig, said. "There was never a bike he didn't know about."



As a child, Mr. Roehrig and his friends - who often had nicer bikes - would ride their bikes together, Mr. Conosolo said. One of his friends scratched up his bike, and the friend's mother sold the bike to Mr. Roehrig. Just over 10 years old, Mr. Roehrig fixed up the bike so nicely that the same kid who had given the bike away, wanted it once again - and bought it back from Mr. Roehrig at a higher price.



Mr. Roehrig was a relaxed, simple, easy-going guy who sported long hair and enjoyed outdoor concerts and camping. Some would see him as a hippie, although Mr. Roehrig never considered himself one, Mr. Consolo said.



Because he was phenomenal with other people, Mr. Roehrig was a phenomenal salesman, said Mr. Consolo.



"You would walk into his bike shop and you would feel like you were the only person in that place," Mr. Consolo said. He would listen to his customers, ask why they were in the shop, explain everything about the bicycle decision they were making, and made sure the customers got exactly what they wanted.



Friends were family to Mr. Roehrig. His friends - Mr. Consolo, Amanda, Natalie, and Kaveya Wertz, as well as Keith, Erin, and Paxton Comer - spent much of their time with Mr. Roehrig.



The mayor of Tiffin, Aaron Montz, officially proclaimed "Mark 'Bunky' Roehrig Day" in August after Mr. Roehrig was diagnosed with pancreatic and liver cancer in 2018.



His sister, Melanie Maraugha, said her brother was very community minded, spending more than 30 years of his life in Tiffin.



"He'd always be helping keep downtown clean, always putting together bike rides where the community would come together," Ms. Maraugha said.



Disliking big business and its negative impacts, Mr. Roehrig always shopped locally.



"Mark was a very passionate person. That guy would never shop at Walmart. You would never see him there," Mr. Consolo said.



A fund-raiser was held in October, 2018 - which included a 5- and 20-mile bike ride - to help support Mr. Roehrig's medical costs and Rock for Life, LLC. Mr. Roehrig helped create a T-shirt with "Bunky's Ten Commandments" on the back:



"It's best to shop locally"; "Earthlings, the world is not your litter bin"; "Fellow motorists: please use common courtesy when encountering pedestrians, joggers, cyclists"; and "Be kind to others - learn to use 'yes ma'am', 'yes sir', and thank you" were some of his commandments.



Another commandment, "Fellow cyclists, I'm not going to tell you again: For an enjoyable ride pump up your tires!" revealed a particular pet peeve of Mr. Roehrig's.



Sometimes, while sitting on his porch - a favorite pastime - Mr. Roehrig would spot a young cyclist who in need of a tire-pumping, and he would fix the bike right in front of his home.



Mr. Roehrig was born in Toledo in Dec. 5, 1961 to Daniel and Judy Roehrig. He graduated from Bedford High School in 1980 and studied at the University of Toledo.



He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Roehrig, and is survived by his mother, Judy Roehrig, and sister, Melanie Maraugha.



Out of respect for Mr. Roehrig's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A community memorial gathering will take place on Monday, July 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Phat Cakes & Cafe in Tiffin.



The family suggests tributes to Rock for Life, LLC or ProMedica Hospice.



This is a news story by Sammy Westfall. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6194. Published in The Blade on June 24, 2019