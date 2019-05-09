The Blade Obituaries
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
Mark Ratta Obituary
Mark Ratta

Mark Ratta, 59 of Toledo, Ohio passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Mark was born on February 16, 1960. Mark was a graduate of Maumee High School, Bowling Green State University with a Masters in Clinical Counseling, and University of Toledo with a Masters in Business. Aside from teaching Psychology and his counseling business, he also ran an animal rescue home for dogs and cats.

Surviving are his daughter, Diana Ratta; son in law, Patrick Sidney; brother, Matt Ratta; sister, Carol Ratta; mother, Joan Ratta; former wife, Charlene Ratta, and birth mother, Beth Konkle.

The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd. on Saturday May 11, 2019 after 1:00 p.m. where services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Mr. Ratta's condolence page can be found at:

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019
