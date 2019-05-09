|
Mark Ratta
Mark Ratta, 59 of Toledo, Ohio passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Mark was born on February 16, 1960. Mark was a graduate of Maumee High School, Bowling Green State University with a Masters in Clinical Counseling, and University of Toledo with a Masters in Business. Aside from teaching Psychology and his counseling business, he also ran an animal rescue home for dogs and cats.
Surviving are his daughter, Diana Ratta; son in law, Patrick Sidney; brother, Matt Ratta; sister, Carol Ratta; mother, Joan Ratta; former wife, Charlene Ratta, and birth mother, Beth Konkle.
The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd. on Saturday May 11, 2019 after 1:00 p.m. where services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Mr. Ratta's condolence page can be found at:
www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019