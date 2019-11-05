|
Mark S. Lewandowski
Mark S. Lewandowski, passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, November 2, 2019, after fighting pancreatic cancer for nearly eight months. He was surrounded by his loving children and devoted girlfriend Deb Ladd. Mark was born in Toledo October 30, 1958. He was 61 years old. Mark was a wonderful, supportive and generous father.
Mark was a dedicated elementary girl's softball and basketball coach. He was an avid coin collector and Michigan Football fan. He was loved and admired by many.
Mark is survived by his children, Steven Lewandowski and Anna Davis; grandchildren, Judah Lewandowski, Elliana and Vance Davis; as well as his sisters, Cher (Nick) Goeder and Ann Sterling. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Lewandowski and Janice Pace and sister, Doreen.
The family will receive guests Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Cancer Center in Mark's memory.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019