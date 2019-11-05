Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Lewandowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark S. Lewandowski


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark S. Lewandowski Obituary
Mark S. Lewandowski

Mark S. Lewandowski, passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, November 2, 2019, after fighting pancreatic cancer for nearly eight months. He was surrounded by his loving children and devoted girlfriend Deb Ladd. Mark was born in Toledo October 30, 1958. He was 61 years old. Mark was a wonderful, supportive and generous father.

Mark was a dedicated elementary girl's softball and basketball coach. He was an avid coin collector and Michigan Football fan. He was loved and admired by many.

Mark is survived by his children, Steven Lewandowski and Anna Davis; grandchildren, Judah Lewandowski, Elliana and Vance Davis; as well as his sisters, Cher (Nick) Goeder and Ann Sterling. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Lewandowski and Janice Pace and sister, Doreen.

The family will receive guests Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Cancer Center in Mark's memory.

To leave a special message for Mark's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -