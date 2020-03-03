|
|
(News story) Mark S. Ross-Michaels, who grew up in Toledo and spent his life working in the entertainment industry - including on the movies Titanic, The Hateful Eight, and The Hate U Give - died Jan. 24 while working in Atlanta. He was 67.
He had a heart attack, according to his brother, Tracy Ross. He'd had a previous heart attack and had triple bypass surgery in September, 2019. During that time, Mr. Ross-Michaels also learned he had diabetes and was receiving continuing care for that.
The day he died, Mr. Ross said his brother emailed everyone in the family to tell them he was doing great. That night, he collapsed.
"He was a great guy," Mr. Ross said. "He was a great soul."
Mr. Ross-Michaels was born Mark Steven Ross on Dec. 19, 1952, to Frances H. Ross and Bernard J. Ross. He was the oldest of five children and graduated from Start High School in 1970.
From there, his focus was on breaking into show business, his brother said. He changed his name per entertainment industry rules and started working backstage on summer-stock, off-Broadway, and Broadway productions while working as a waiter to make ends meet, his brother said. Eventually, he moved to Los Angeles, and in 1985, he fell into entertainment accounting.
Mr. Ross-Michaels wasn't an accountant, his brother said, nor had he ever taken any accounting classes.
But he learned fast, and he became a sought-after accountant for movies not just across the country but all over the world.
"He did a really good job," Mr. Ross said.
According to a story Mr. Ross-Michaels once told his brother, he was working on a film in Nebraska when his boss called and said he needed to get to Mexico to help out with the production of another movie. When Mr. Ross-Michaels asked for the name of the movie, his boss said it hadn't yet been officially determined, but the working title was Titanic.
"He was always on his way to the next job," Mr. Ross said. "It took him out of our lives a bit."
Despite his busy schedule, though, Mr. Ross said his brother loved to spend time with his family and had friends in Toledo. Growing up, since he was six years older than Mr. Ross, he was at times another caregiver for his younger siblings.
"He was a loving brother," Mr. Ross said.
Surviving are brothers Mr. Ross, Dean Ross, and Scott Ross, and sister Dawn Leo.
Interment and a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date in Toledo.
The family encouraged donations to one or more of Mr. Ross-Michaels' favorite charities and organizations, including the American Film Institute, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the Desert AIDS Project, GLAAD, PBS, and .
This is a news story by Kate Snyder. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6282.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 3, 2020