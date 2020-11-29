Mark StevensMark Stevens, 72, of Oregon, died November 25, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice of Sylvania. He was born in Toledo on November 1, 1948 in Toledo, OH to Harold (Mary DeFalco) Stevens. Mark retired from CSX where he worked as a longshoreman. Mark also worked for 32 years as a "jack of all trades" at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge.Mark is survived by his wife Roxiann; sons, Brian, Wayne, and Brett; and siblings, Theresa (Sam) Phillips, and Brenda (Tim) Dudderar. He was preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd and Keith.Friends will be received on Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In following Mark's wishes, no funeral service will be held. Burial will be private in Lake Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Association. Online condolences may be left at: