Mark Thomas George Laimbeer



Mark Thomas George Laimbeer, 57, passed away on Monday September 14th, 2020 at Turkey Creek Medical Center outside Knoxville, TN.



Mark was born on March 4th, 1963 in Hilton, U.K.. He moved to the U.S. at the age of 18 after graduating from Bradfield College when his class entering the Royal Marines was cancelled. After spending a few years in California working as a mechanic and racing cars, Mark was encouraged by his uncle to attend Bowling Green State University where he earned a degree in business and was proud to have helped lead the rugby club to 2 NCAA final four tournaments. Mark spent his 30 year career as a business manager for Owens-Illinois, proudly promoting the benefits of glass container packaging and making friends from coast to coast.



Outside of work Mark found great joy, and frustration, on the golf course whenever possible and shared his love of sailing with family and friends, captaining trips to some of the most beautiful destinations in the Caribbean.



Mark is survived by his daughter Danielle; granddaughter, Kallie; sisters, Carolyn and Samantha; and his fathe,r Morgan.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10th, all friends and family are welcome. Location details to come.



The family suggests tributes be made to the BGSU rugby club in his honor.





