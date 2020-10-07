Mark was indeed one of a kind. My family were close friends with Mark's, and I met Mark on the Rubgy Field many times both in opposition and then as a team mate, as he captained Cheam. I was pleased when we both arrived at Bradfield, since it was far more rewarding playing on the same side and far less painful! Despite Bradfield only playing Rugby in the "off season", we played rugby come rain, hail or shine, with another close friend, Nick Earee. Mark approached every session with huge enthusiasm, and plenty of force; I never left one of our sessions without numerous bruises!



When we arrived at Bradfield, Mark headed into G House, and I went to F House, under the guidance (and Mark's amusement) of Morgan his father. Morgan, Carolyn and Samantha lived right beside us at F House (Hillside), and many of us built very close friendships with both Morgan, the girls and Bella, Morgan's Great dane.



As luck would have it, a few years on, and I worked in Texas for two years on a ranch, and I happened to be dating a girl who came from Ohio. On several occasions she mentioned how much she enjoyed the British humour, and on one occasion she mentioned this British friend she had at BGSU, who was crazy about Rugby and had a scar down his face. I nearly fell off my chair, as that could only be Mark. Several months later, I visited BGSU to watch Mark play. I watched Mark as he lead the University Rugby team around the park playing at half-back which surprised me as he'd always played at fly half in the UK, and felt so proud to witness his excellence, enthusiasm and obvious love of the game. He encouraged every one of his team mates, many of whom had only just started playing to "Hit 'em as hard as you can, and then worry about the ball!"



At the end of the game, Mark took the same enthusiasm to the sideline, as we tackled a vast keg of beer!



If you would like to read more about Mark's Rugby, Roger Mazzarella's post on the BGSU Men's Rugby Alumni Society, and his testimonial to Mark is worth a read, and a great testimony to the passion Mark brought to that team.



My thoughts are with you Morgan, Carolyn, Sammy and Kallie. Rest in peace Mark, you made me smile on more occasions than I can count.

James Howard

Classmate