Mark Thomas George Laimbeer
1963 - 2020
Mark Thomas George Laimbeer

Mark Thomas George Laimbeer, 57, passed away on Monday, September 14th, 2020, at Turkey Creek Medical Center outside Knoxville, TN.

The memorial service for Mark Laimbeer will be held at the Kiwanis Memorial Shelter at the Bowling Green City Park at 1 pm on Saturday, October 10th, parking available at the Veterans Building next to the shelter.

The family suggests tributes be made to the BGSU Rugby Club in his honor.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Kiwanis Memorial Shelter
October 3, 2020
My husband and I Paul & Antoinette Verne came to know Mark as Paul and Mark worked together in Wi. We didn’t know he played Rugby or raced cars. I found it rather humorous that he raced cars. As he had a company car and wrecked it so many times they gave him a raggedy old car. He wanted to haul a Xmas tree on top of my new Jeep Cherokee. No way that was happening. We often laughed about it. We really enjoyed Marks friendship and are very sad to hear of his passing. He spoke often of his family and was my daughters boss. So sorry fir your loss
Antoinette Verne
Friend
October 2, 2020
Am so sorry to hear the news about Mark - and I send my condolences to you all. I was at school with Mark too, and in Hillside, like several of the others who have posted memories already. I know Mark was a rugby player, of course, but he was also a really good goalkeeper who used to scare the hell out of people with his size, complete fearlessness and booming shouts of 'Away' every time a cross came in which he couldn't get to! Fun happy memories of a generous character.
Derek Smith
Classmate
October 1, 2020
I was at Cheam School with Mark in the early 70's. A top lad, fearless on the field. God rest his soul. Best wishes, Rupert Carr
Rupert Carr
Classmate
September 29, 2020
To all those who have left messages below; thank you. As you can imagine we are all devastated. But it’s lovely to hear these moving memories. Had me in floods!!
With love Carolyn Morgan and Samantha
Carolyn.e.lowery@gmail.com
Carolyn
Family
September 28, 2020
Mark was indeed one of a kind. My family were close friends with Mark's, and I met Mark on the Rubgy Field many times both in opposition and then as a team mate, as he captained Cheam. I was pleased when we both arrived at Bradfield, since it was far more rewarding playing on the same side and far less painful! Despite Bradfield only playing Rugby in the "off season", we played rugby come rain, hail or shine, with another close friend, Nick Earee. Mark approached every session with huge enthusiasm, and plenty of force; I never left one of our sessions without numerous bruises!

When we arrived at Bradfield, Mark headed into G House, and I went to F House, under the guidance (and Mark's amusement) of Morgan his father. Morgan, Carolyn and Samantha lived right beside us at F House (Hillside), and many of us built very close friendships with both Morgan, the girls and Bella, Morgan's Great dane.

As luck would have it, a few years on, and I worked in Texas for two years on a ranch, and I happened to be dating a girl who came from Ohio. On several occasions she mentioned how much she enjoyed the British humour, and on one occasion she mentioned this British friend she had at BGSU, who was crazy about Rugby and had a scar down his face. I nearly fell off my chair, as that could only be Mark. Several months later, I visited BGSU to watch Mark play. I watched Mark as he lead the University Rugby team around the park playing at half-back which surprised me as he'd always played at fly half in the UK, and felt so proud to witness his excellence, enthusiasm and obvious love of the game. He encouraged every one of his team mates, many of whom had only just started playing to "Hit 'em as hard as you can, and then worry about the ball!"

At the end of the game, Mark took the same enthusiasm to the sideline, as we tackled a vast keg of beer!

If you would like to read more about Mark's Rugby, Roger Mazzarella's post on the BGSU Men's Rugby Alumni Society, and his testimonial to Mark is worth a read, and a great testimony to the passion Mark brought to that team.

My thoughts are with you Morgan, Carolyn, Sammy and Kallie. Rest in peace Mark, you made me smile on more occasions than I can count.
James Howard
Classmate
September 28, 2020
Sorry to hear of his passing. May the family find comfort in the many memories of Mark.
Susan Gladieux
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020
I was at school with Mark and haven’t seen him since but knew him and his family well enough to go skiing with him, Sam and his Dad in 1980 I think. Lovely, cheerful, talented chap with no ‘side’ to him whatsoever. Taken too soon and I’m sure greatly missed by friends and family alike. I’m terribly sorry but send my love and condolences to all of them RIP Mark Joy
I assume the memorial is in the US so unable to attend - I am on mark@joyconsulting.co.uk if anyone wants to contact me
Mark Joy
Classmate
September 28, 2020
RIP Mark, remembered very fondly from our time at Bradfield College
mark taylor
Classmate
September 27, 2020
Rest easy, Mark.
We will always remember your robust & infectious laugh and bright smile. You will be missed.
Danielle and family, so very sorry for your loss.
Jen and Dewayne Perry
Dewayne & Jen Perry
Friend
