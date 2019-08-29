|
Mark W. Adams
Mark W. Adams, esq (57) passed away suddenly in his Toledo home August 16th, 2019. He was born on November 18th, 1961 to Beverly and George Adams in Warren, Ohio. He studied at Ohio University and Cleveland-Marshall Law School, where he pursued his passion for law and politics. He practiced law first at Basie Law Office and then on his own in the Cleveland area. In 2000, he moved to Toledo with his family to take on a new profession as owner of Louie's Cafe as his father-in-law (Louie Biller) got ready to retire.
Mark had many passions -- acting, singing, music, movies, politics, the Cleveland Browns, and most of all, his family. He was a very giving person, had a great gift for connecting to people, and was always there when you needed him. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Judy Biller-Adams; his four children, Fredrick (Mandi) Biller, Amy (Cory) Winkler, Elizabeth Adams, and Lindsay Seymour; and five grandchildren, Kara Pettys, Nathaniel Orwig, Corbin Biller, Zoey and Codey Winkler.
The family will celebrate his life at Louie's Cafe at Sylvania and Lagrange on Sunday, September 15th from noon to 5pm.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019