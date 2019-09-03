|
|
(News story) Mark W. Adams, a Cleveland-area lawyer turned Toledo bar owner, died suddenly Aug. 16 at his Toledo home. He was 57.
He died in his sleep of an apparent heart attack, said his wife of nearly 28 years, Judy Biller-Adams.
Mr. Adams and his wife owned Louie's Cafe (also known as JJ's) at Lagrange Street and Sylvania Avenue since 2000, the year they took over from his late father-in-law, Louis Biller, who was retiring.
Before that, Mr. Adams practiced divorce law, first at a law office in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and later at his own practice, also in the Cleveland area.
In 2001, he opposed a proposal to ban smoking in public places in Lucas County and was the lead speaker during the second public hearing held on the matter.
"If you were wondering if there will be a court challenge, I can almost guarantee it," he told the Toledo-Lucas County Board of Health during the public hearing at Riverside Mercy Hospital.
Mr. Adams' parting words to the board after he finished his presentation were, "I'll see you in court."
Family members described him as caring and giving.
"He would change anybody's tire in the middle of a blizzard. And if someone was short, he would give them money," his wife said.
"He was a happy, jolly person. ... He was always there for his family," she said.
Mr. Adams was born Nov. 18, 1961, to Beverly and George Adams in Warren, Ohio.
He was raised in Warren, graduating from high school in 1979.
Mr. Adams later continued his education at Ohio University and Cleveland–Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University, from which he got bachelor's degrees in communications and political science and a law degree respectively.
In his free time, Mr. Adams preferred to be with his family.
His many hobbies included acting, singing, and music. He also enjoyed movies and politics and was a Cleveland Browns fan.
Surviving are his wife, Judy Biller-Adams; son, Fredrick Biller; daughters, Amy Winkler, Elizabeth Adams, and Lindsay Seymour; and five grandchildren.
Arrangements were by Caring Cremation Services.
A celebration of life event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at Louie's Cafe at Sylvania and Lagrange.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected], 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 3, 2019