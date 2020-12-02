Mark William Limmer
08/21/1949 - 11/28/2020
Mark W. Limmer, 71, of Rossford, passed peacefully of complications from an infection in his heart valves on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Hospice of Northwwest Ohio with his wife at his side. Mark was born August 21, 1949, in Toledo, graduated from Clay High School, and served in the Navy in Vietnam from 1968-1970. Then married his wife, former Darlene Sigler, on March 18, 1972. He worked at the Chrysler Corporation and then retired after 25 years from Toledo Public Schools.
Mark enjoyed the physical activities of riding his bike, walking, and working out. He also enjoyed watching shows about animals. Though he was a private person, he was helpful, caring, and compassionate. He was known by his friends and relatives for his sense of humor, and as a "tease". He will be missed by his precious friends and relatives.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Gertrude (Heckert) Limmer. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; sister, Emily Halbert; brothers, Les (Martha) Limmer, Mike Limmer, and Marty Limmer; and sister-in-law, LuAnn Smith (Marvin); as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation and services will be private. The family would like to thank the great staff at Toledo Hospital CCICU. They are working above and beyond to care for both Covid-19 patients as well as those who are experiencing other health issues. Thanks also for the great care at Hospice. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or charity of the donor's choice
. The Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.