Mark William Limmer
1949 - 2020
Mark William Limmer

08/21/1949 - 11/28/2020

Mark W. Limmer, 71, of Rossford, passed peacefully of complications from an infection in his heart valves on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Hospice of Northwwest Ohio with his wife at his side. Mark was born August 21, 1949, in Toledo, graduated from Clay High School, and served in the Navy in Vietnam from 1968-1970. Then married his wife, former Darlene Sigler, on March 18, 1972. He worked at the Chrysler Corporation and then retired after 25 years from Toledo Public Schools.

Mark enjoyed the physical activities of riding his bike, walking, and working out. He also enjoyed watching shows about animals. Though he was a private person, he was helpful, caring, and compassionate. He was known by his friends and relatives for his sense of humor, and as a "tease". He will be missed by his precious friends and relatives.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Gertrude (Heckert) Limmer. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; sister, Emily Halbert; brothers, Les (Martha) Limmer, Mike Limmer, and Marty Limmer; and sister-in-law, LuAnn Smith (Marvin); as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation and services will be private. The family would like to thank the great staff at Toledo Hospital CCICU. They are working above and beyond to care for both Covid-19 patients as well as those who are experiencing other health issues. Thanks also for the great care at Hospice. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or charity of the donor's choice. The Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
December 1, 2020
Will miss our talks about cars
Marvin Smith
Family
December 1, 2020
Darlene - So sorry about Mark. Both of you have always been such friendly neighbors. I will miss seeing him in the neighborhood keeping a safe watch.
Kathy Shelt
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
Dear Darlene, thinking of you with the passing of Mark. Nelson and I send our sympathies during this difficult time. Mark was always a good neighbor to my mom and would help her out with needs she had around the house.
Felicia Gembus-Evans
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
Sincere condolences to Mark's wife and family from a friend of his youth. I have good memories of our neighborhood adventures or just going with Mark on his paper route. I remember especially his passion for life and generosity of spirit. Our best wishes to those he leaves behind.
Marty & Nadine Van Scoy
Friend
November 30, 2020
Mike and family, Please accept our sincere condolences in your loss. Fond memories will see you through this difficult time, and your tears will eventually turn to smiles.
Deb (Frey) Agerter and Al Mascsak
Classmate
