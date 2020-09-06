1/1
Mark William Schultz
1947 - 2020
Mark William Schultz

Mark William Schultz, age 73, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born to Gerhard and Kathryne (Hammary) Schultz on April 23, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio.

Mark grew up in Toledo and graduated from Whitmer High School in 1965. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1970. Mark worked as an Electrician for GM Hydra-Matic and retired in 2006 after 35 years of service.

Mark was happiest being outdoors, particularly fishing, but also while riding his motorcycle or just having a beer and good conversation with someone. He had a deep appreciation of early rock and country music and was a fan of Waylon Jennings. He enjoyed playing golf and actually survived being struck by lightning while playing with two close friends in 1986. He took pride in being able to fix or repair something, and his ability to solve even the most challenging crossword puzzle was impressive. He was always willing to help out anyone, whether he knew them or not, and would often mow a neighbor's yard or shovel snow without being asked, just because he thought he could help.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Nancy; daughter, Melissa (Brian) Genide; grandchildren, Alec, Megan, and Natalie; brother and best friend, Paul (Sharon) Schultz; sister, Diana Trost; brother, Kurt Schultz; his nephew, Paul Schultz Jr. and niece, Mary (Brian) Ashton; and life-long best friend, Dave Cory. Mark is also survived by many other close family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerhard and Kathryne Schultz.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care.

Funeral Services at this time are private. There will be a celebration of Mark's life in June of 2021.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel (419 392 9500). To share memories with Mark's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 5, 2020
Loved by us all
Karen and Ken Dean
Family
