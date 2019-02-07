Marlene A. Gill



Marlene A. Gill, 80, of Temperance, MI, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence. Her loving family was with her for this horrific journey that Alzheimer's took her on for the past 3 1/2 years of her life. She was a 50 year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, where she made life-long friends. She was also an avid bowler until she no longer could. Marlene was born to be a care giver, giving birth to a down syndrome daughter, she devoted herself to making sure that Laurie had the best of care and never shorted the other children. When her dad became ill with Alzheimer's, she stepped up and took care of both her parents along with her sister and brother. Most importantly she was a loving and devoted mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, and friend.



Marlene is survived by her loving children, Karen (Duane) Welch, Terry Gill and Don (Beth) Gill; sister, Marilyn (Lynn) Gauthier; brother-in-law, Fred (Maria) Gill; 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lloyd Gill; daughter, Laurie Gill and brother, Robert Webster.



Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics.



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary