Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Interment
Following Services
Toledo Memorial Park
Marlene A. Gill Obituary
Marlene A. Gill

Marlene A. Gill, 80, of Temperance, MI, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence. Her loving family was with her for this horrific journey that Alzheimer's took her on for the past 3 1/2 years of her life. She was a 50 year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, where she made life-long friends. She was also an avid bowler until she no longer could. Marlene was born to be a care giver, giving birth to a down syndrome daughter, she devoted herself to making sure that Laurie had the best of care and never shorted the other children. When her dad became ill with Alzheimer's, she stepped up and took care of both her parents along with her sister and brother. Most importantly she was a loving and devoted mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, and friend.

Marlene is survived by her loving children, Karen (Duane) Welch, Terry Gill and Don (Beth) Gill; sister, Marilyn (Lynn) Gauthier; brother-in-law, Fred (Maria) Gill; 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lloyd Gill; daughter, Laurie Gill and brother, Robert Webster.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2019
