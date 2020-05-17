Marlene A. Reno
Marlene A. Reno, 78, of Temperance, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born on December 19, 1941 to Norman and Marguerite (Richards) Donbrosky in Toledo, OH.
Marlene was a proud owner of two dog grooming salons, Pepi's The Pooch Place in Point Place and later Reno's Dog House in Temperance, MI. She loved nature, especially gardening, her flowers and fishing. Marlene enjoyed quilting, bowling and all dogs but she was especially proud of being a grandma and spending time with her grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Lourene (Joseph) Busdieker, Carri (Rick) Prajzner and Dawn (Allen) Pfingsten; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marcia Swearingen, Marsha McGowan; and brother, George Donbrosky. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margo Poland and Marilyn Donbrosky; and brothers, Norman, Kenneth and Ronald Donbrosky.
Due to the current situation, private services were held at the Reeb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to The Humane Society of your choice or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Marlene A. Reno, 78, of Temperance, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born on December 19, 1941 to Norman and Marguerite (Richards) Donbrosky in Toledo, OH.
Marlene was a proud owner of two dog grooming salons, Pepi's The Pooch Place in Point Place and later Reno's Dog House in Temperance, MI. She loved nature, especially gardening, her flowers and fishing. Marlene enjoyed quilting, bowling and all dogs but she was especially proud of being a grandma and spending time with her grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Lourene (Joseph) Busdieker, Carri (Rick) Prajzner and Dawn (Allen) Pfingsten; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marcia Swearingen, Marsha McGowan; and brother, George Donbrosky. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margo Poland and Marilyn Donbrosky; and brothers, Norman, Kenneth and Ronald Donbrosky.
Due to the current situation, private services were held at the Reeb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to The Humane Society of your choice or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com
www.reebfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.