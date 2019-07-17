Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Ritchie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene A. Ritchie


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene A. Ritchie Obituary
Marlene A. Ritchie

Marlene A. Ritchie, 81, formerly of south Toledo and resident of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her family on July 14, 2019. Marlene was born on March 24, 1938 to Ampliss and Vauda Walker in Artie, WV.

Marlene worked as a waitress at various restaurants including Zorba's Supper Club, Town and Country in Perrysburg and Dolly and Joe's, where so many customers came to know her and became friends. She also loved to travel and did so extensively with her husband, James, who preceded her in death in May of 2015. Marlene also loved her time at the casino and spending time with friends.

Her great love was for her family and she absolutely adored the times together with them, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother Bobby Walker and son-in-law James Taylor. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Renee (Jim) Bell, Sheri Taylor, Jamie Ritchie-Anello and Tina Ritchie-Scott; 5 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18th, at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, where services will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ohio Living Hospice and Jill Hart for their wonderful care and support. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Lucas County Pit Crew, 855 McCord Rd., 43615 or Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., 43614. Please leave condolences for the family at walterfuneralhome.com or on our Facebook page.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now