Marlene A. Ritchie, 81, formerly of south Toledo and resident of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her family on July 14, 2019. Marlene was born on March 24, 1938 to Ampliss and Vauda Walker in Artie, WV.



Marlene worked as a waitress at various restaurants including Zorba's Supper Club, Town and Country in Perrysburg and Dolly and Joe's, where so many customers came to know her and became friends. She also loved to travel and did so extensively with her husband, James, who preceded her in death in May of 2015. Marlene also loved her time at the casino and spending time with friends.



Her great love was for her family and she absolutely adored the times together with them, especially her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a brother Bobby Walker and son-in-law James Taylor. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Renee (Jim) Bell, Sheri Taylor, Jamie Ritchie-Anello and Tina Ritchie-Scott; 5 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18th, at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, where services will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



The family would like to thank the staff of Ohio Living Hospice and Jill Hart for their wonderful care and support. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Lucas County Pit Crew, 855 McCord Rd., 43615 or Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., 43614. Please leave condolences for the family at walterfuneralhome.com or on our Facebook page.



Published in The Blade on July 17, 2019