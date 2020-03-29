|
|
Marlene Ann Hare
Marlene Ann Hare, age 86, of Toledo, passed away March 25, 2020 at Heatherdowns Rehabilitation and Residential Care Center. Marlene was born May 24, 1933 in Toledo to Roy and Gladys (Butler) LeVally. Marlene was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Vernon; son, Gary Hare; sisters, Kay Gosa and Delores Ruby; and brother, Don LeVally. She is survived by her children, Diane (Michael) Skolmowski, Debbie (Dan) Holdren, Dan Hare and Vernon Hare; brother, Denny LeVally, Jr.; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation and Services for Marlene will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support the Hare family during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Humane Society in Marlene's memory.
To leave a special message for Marlene's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020